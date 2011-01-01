Your Reliable Partner for International Trade
Providing top-notch export services for your business
Providing top-notch export services for your business
We are leading exporter of quality products. Providing exceptional service and competitive pricing Since 1990. Over 34 years of expertise in the industry, we are dedicated to provide customized solution to all your requirements.
We at DADAR SUPER MARKET deal in large variety of Grains, Pulses, Beans, Peas, Spices and more Since 1990. We are located in Maharashtra, India. We as Reputed Exporter, maintain high quality standards and value customers time. Make Dadar Super Market your One Stop Store for all your Ration needs.
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
35 Kirtikar Market, M C Jawle Road, Near Kabutarkhana, Dadar West, Mumbai - 400028
Kishor Patel Mobile No. : 9920718185 Email ID : kishor261277@gmail.com
Mon
Closed
Tue
09:00 a.m. – 08:00 p.m.
Wed
09:00 a.m. – 08:00 p.m.
Thu
09:00 a.m. – 08:00 p.m.
Fri
09:00 a.m. – 08:00 p.m.
Sat
09:00 a.m. – 08:00 p.m.
Sun
09:00 a.m. – 08:00 p.m.
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